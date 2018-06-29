Group Attacks Jogger in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police have three suspects in custody, but are looking for two more who were part of a group that attacked a jogger and stole his cellphone.

The attack happened around 12:15 a.m. The victim told police he was jogging when he came upon five people. One of them struck the runner in the head and another grabbed his phone. The assailants ran away.

Police later arrested a man and two women, but didn't recover the cellphone. Police are searching for two other men.