Group Calls for More Spending on Mental Health

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A group that advocates for the mentally ill says Missouri lawmakers need to find ways boost state support for mental care. The Missouri Partners in Crisis is a coalition that includes law enforcement officers, judges and mental health workers. Group leaders said at a Capitol rally Wednesday that cuts to Medicaid and health care services have had the biggest affect on the mentally ill. They say Governor Blunt's plan to create a new health care program that promotes healthy behaviors would not help a population that often struggles to understand the importance of brushing their teeth.