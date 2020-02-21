Group Calls For Priest's Removal

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A victim's rights group is calling for the St. Louis archdiocese to remove the former president of Vianney High School from the parish where he currently serves, citing sexual abuse allegations against the priest.Robert Osborne resigned from Vianney in September. nbsp;A lawsuit accusing Osborne of molesting a Vianney student two years ago was settled in June, though Osborne did not admit guilt. Osborne currently serves St. Peter parish in Kirkwood. David Clohessy of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says the archdiocese is putting children at risk by allowing Osborne to work at the parish. But Monsignor Richard Stika defends Osborne, noting that the church itself, police and prosecutors all investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing.