Group claims two counties not complying with gay marriage ruling

ST. LOUIS - PROMO, a statewide organization advocating for gay rights, said Wednesday two Missouri counties were not complying with the Supreme Court's ruling on gay marriage.

The Recorders' Association of Missouri said offices had 25 days since Friday's ruling to start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. PROMO said as of Monday, Cape Girardeau and Schuyler counties were not complying with the change in law.

According to PROMO, Schuyler county was not issuing licenses "due to religious reasons". Schuyler County Recorder of Deeds Linda Blessing said Wednesday she thought a decision about whether or not to issue licenses would be made by next week. Blessing said she was advised to "wait and see if other options become available".

PROMO said clerks in Cape Girardeau county told couples on the phone to go to another county, adding "it will be at least another 25 days". As of Wednesday afternoon, KOMU 8 News was waiting on a call to Cape Girardeau County Recorder to be returned.

PROMO has built a map of every county in Missouri and their status on issuing same-sex marriage licenses.