Group Donates Cosmetic Help to Released Prisoner

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A woman who served more than 32 years in prison after her husband's death literally has been transformed since being released from prison in October 2010.

Three doctors and a salon owner donated $18,000 in plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments for Vicky Williams, who was convicted in 1979 of paying five men to kill her husband, 27-year-old Gilbert Lee Williams.

She was released under a 2007 law that allowed women who had been abused by their victims to be freed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Williams received a face and brow lift, a new haircut and color and liposuction.

Her benefactors said they donated the work to help raise the 56-year-old Williams' self-confidence as she tries to put her life back together.