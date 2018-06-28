Group Files Appeal Against Carnahan

The group, "Missourians in Charge," filed two appeals Friday to force Carnahan to allow two issues on the November ballot. Carnahan rejected them because their petitions didn't follow state law. But, some people who signed them said the issues are too important to leave off the ballot: eminent domain and state spending.

For the past two years, Jane Carpenter said she's lived the nightmare of the government threatening to take her property.



"I've struggled and struggled to get there," she said, "and now all of a sudden this could be taken away."



That's why she and 200,000 other people signed a petition to let Missouri voters decide whether to limit the government's power to seize private property.

"Since these petitions did not meet these [legal] requirements, we were required to reject them," explained Stacie Temple of the Secretary of State's Office.



State law requires petitions to have page numbers, but Missourians in Charge said the the law also allows for clerical errors.



"A bureaucratic technicality such as 'where on the page do numbers appear?' or 'do they appear?' is not sufficient to invalidate the will of the people," said Patrick Tuohey, president of Missourians in Charge.



But Carnahan's office says it's bound by the law.



"What we're talking about here is a number of pages that were really in no order, and that's a very clear difference," said Temple. "The law states very clearly that they must be numbered."



Carpenter says page numbers shouldn't stand in the way of the issues.



"I'm expecting my grandson here in a couple of weeks, and I don't want to drive by sometime and point to this parking lot and say, 'That's where I raised your daddy,'" she said.



If Missourians in Charge fail in court, the group can't use those signatures to put the issue on another statewide ballot. The Secretary of State's Office said the group will have to collect new signatures for a new ballot.