Group Gives Restored Sign to SW Mo. City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A restored 1940s-era sign now points the way to the southwest Missouri city of Republic.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the sign was installed Wednesday along U.S. 60.

Toby Precht of Pinnacle Signs says the arrow on top of the scene uses neon signs while LED lights illuminate the lower portion.

Bill Robertson of the Republic Historical Society says the sign is one of two placed by the Lions Club in 1949. But the signs were removed by the late 1990s because they had fallen into disrepair.

Robertson says refurbishment plans were forgotten until the historical society learned one sign was still in storage. The society raised $8,000 to restore it.

Robertson called it "a labor of love."