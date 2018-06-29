Group Holds Meeting to Discuss Sustainability in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The grassroots organization, A People's Visioning, met Wednesday night at the Columbia Public Library to further discuss ways to make Columbia a "sustainable" city.

A People's Visioning brainstormed ways to generate new ideas that extend beyond the city-led process Columbia Imagine. Members want to increase green technologies by encouraging energy friendly housing in Columbia. Member Monta Welch said the organization also wants to help local Columbia "mom and pop" businesses grow. Welch says this growth will lead to job creation to "help the folks who need those jobs."

The organization plans to meet for a third conference in the upcoming weeks.