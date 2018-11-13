Group hopes reward helps solve cat deaths in Missouri city

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A crime-fighting group says cats are dying mysteriously in a southwestern Missouri city, and it hopes a $1,000 reward cracks the case.

The Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers says several cats have turned up dead near the city's Phelps Grove Park between Feb. 16 and March 19. Another cat is missing, and one managed to return home severely injured.

The group says the attacks appear to happen between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Police say the suspect may be a man 6-foot to 6-foot-4 tall, with an average build and weighing about 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers says several residents have seen the man cradling cats while sitting on porches of homes in the area. One homeowner reported having talked to the man, who said he was admiring the homeowner's cat.