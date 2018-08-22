Group looks for ideas, artists for proposed public mural

COLUMBIA - The public will get its say on a proposed mural on South Old Highway 63, at a meeting of the Office of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday.

"We've been rallying a lot of our supporters to come and share their thoughts on the design. I know there are some people who have some concerns that, hopefully, I can address in a question and answer section of that meeting," said Madeleine LeMieux of the non-profit group Resident Arts.

The cultural affairs office hopes to get public feedback on the mural before the request of approval appears on the City Council agenda on Sept. 4. Manager Sarah Dresser said this is not the first opportunity for the community to voice its support or concern.

"There was an informal community feedback session a few weeks back. We were hoping people who were from that neighborhood or area or people who drive through that section every day or every week, or who are just interested in the project could come and get as much information as they can," she said.

Resident Arts proposed the mural on the city-owned wall after receiving a grant from the Union of Concerned Scientists. LeMieux, who founded the group, is the lead artist on the project and will present her design at the meeting. She hopes those who feel they have a stake in it can say their piece.

Resident Arts partnered with Columbia's Office of Sustainability, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and the Office of Cultural Affairs to fully conceptualize the mural. Dresser says it was different than anything they've done before.

"This is kind of a new type of project in that there is an outside agency completely funding this project, but Resident Arts would like to do it in a public space," she said.

The organizations was decided the mural should highlight the importance of science, especially focusing on Columbia's Climate Action and Adaption Plan.

"The funder's goal is that science is put at the forefront of our thoughts right now, when it's undergoing stress from political parties," LeMieux said.

If the mural is approved, Resident Arts will hold a community painting day for anyone who wants to help paint it.

Wednesday's meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walton Building Community Room, 300 S. Providence Road.