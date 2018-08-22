Group looks for ideas, artists for proposed public mural

1 day 5 hours 27 minutes ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
By: Celine Pence, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The public will get its say on a proposed mural on South Old Highway 63, at a meeting of the Office of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday.

"We've been rallying a lot of our supporters to come and share their thoughts on the design. I know there are some people who have some concerns that, hopefully, I can address in a question and answer section of that meeting," said Madeleine LeMieux of the non-profit group Resident Arts.

The cultural affairs office hopes to get public feedback on the mural before the request of approval appears on the City Council agenda on Sept. 4. Manager Sarah Dresser said this is not the first opportunity for the community to voice its support or concern.

"There was an informal community feedback session a few weeks back. We were hoping people who were from that neighborhood or area or people who drive through that section every day or every week, or who are just interested in the project could come and get as much information as they can," she said.

Resident Arts proposed the mural on the city-owned wall after receiving a grant from the Union of Concerned Scientists. LeMieux, who founded the group, is the lead artist on the project and will present her design at the meeting. She hopes those who feel they have a stake in it can say their piece.

Resident Arts partnered with Columbia's Office of Sustainability, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and the Office of Cultural Affairs to fully conceptualize the mural. Dresser says it was different than anything they've done before.

"This is kind of a new type of project in that there is an outside agency completely funding this project, but Resident Arts would like to do it in a public space," she said.

The organizations was decided the mural should highlight the importance of science, especially focusing on Columbia's Climate Action and Adaption Plan.

"The funder's goal is that science is put at the forefront of our thoughts right now, when it's undergoing stress from political parties," LeMieux said.

If the mural is approved, Resident Arts will hold a community painting day for anyone who wants to help paint it.

Wednesday's meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walton Building Community Room, 300 S. Providence Road.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:10 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

MU chancellor provides first year progress report
MU chancellor provides first year progress report
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 62°
1am 61°
2am 61°
3am 60°