Group Opposes St. Louis City-County Merger

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - With growing talk of a merger between St. Louis city and St. Louis County, a new group has formed in opposition.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Common Sense for St. Louis now has about 40 members. The group's goal is to ensure that a statewide referendum on a merger does not make it to a ballot.

St. Louis is Missouri's only city that is not part of a county. The split occurred in 1876.

In recent years, the city and county have begun to share some duties.

In November, a new nonpartisan group called Better Together was formed to consider the feasibility of a merger. It includes St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley as members.