Group Petitions Governor to Release Man Serving Life Sentence

JEFFERSON CITY - A group working to get Jeff Mizanskey out of prison made a presentation at the state capitol Monday.

Chris Mizanskey, Jeff's son, presented Governor Jay Nixon's office with more than 360,000 signatures on a petition asking for his father to be granted clemency, or to be released from prison.



Jeff Mizanskey is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for violating Missouri's three-strike drug policy. All three of the offenses were non-violent and marijuana related.

Chris Mizanskey said Jeff Mizanskey's sentence does not fit his crime. He said keeping his father in prison wastes taxpayer money that could be spent locking up violent offenders.

"I don't see it being any good for any person to be locked up for smoking some pot," said Chris Mizanskey. "Keep those beds open for murderers, rapists and child molesters, the real criminals."

Jeff Mizanskey has used all of his appeals. If his request for Clemency fails, the group said the next step would be to file a bill in the Missouri General Assembly that would release any person serving a non-violent marijuana offense from prison.

Governor Nixon is expected to review the clemency request and issue a response in the next few weeks.