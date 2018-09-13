Group Plans Large Greenhouse Farm in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A private group is planning to build a large hydroponic greenhouse along the riverfront in Kansas City.

City officials and leaders of BrightFarms Inc. announced Monday that the company had made a deal with the Port Authority of Kansas City to build a $4 million, 100,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse near Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City.

Hydroponic greenhouses use water instead of soil. The greenhouse will grow mostly lettuce, tomatoes and herbs for wholesale distribution.

Paul Lightfoot of BrightFarms says the company hopes to work with a Kansas City grocery store chain to distribute the produce.

BrightFarms estimated the greenhouse will provide 25 permanent jobs when it opens in the fall.

The Port Authority will make infrastructure improvements to assist the project but BrightFarms was not offered incentives.