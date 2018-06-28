Group Protests Priest Abuse

Protestors marked the five year anniversary of the Catholic priest molestation scandal which was sparked by investigative articles in the Boston Globe. Activists held signs and childhood photos as they stood outside St. Joseph's Cathedral in Jefferson City.

The group calls themselves SNAP, or the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. They want bishops to disclose and permanently post the names of those priests accused as predators. They also want church officials to stop using what they call "hardball legal tactics" in the courtroom.

Don Asbee said he is a survivor of abuse and thinks people are just afraid to report improper behavior.

"I found out that there were people in the parish that I grew up in that knew that I was being abused and did nothing about it," explained Asbee. "And I think that's one of the problems, people are so afraid of bringing scandal on the church."

SNAP held similar vigils in more than 50 cities nationwide. The Jefferson City Diocese declined to comment.