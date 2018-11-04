Group Pushes For High-Tech Funds

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of business leaders says Missouri needs to increase spending on research and commercialization of new technology. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that the coalition of business groups will present a plan to Governor Blunt called the "Grow Me State" initiative. The five-year strategy depends on state spending to fund new research and high-tech companies. The group wants Blunt to commit 17 million dollars a year to the effort. Supports say the spending will help Missouri create and retain new high-paying jobs.