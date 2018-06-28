Group Raising Funds To Repair Katy Bridge

BOONVILLE (AP) - A group that fought to save a central Missouri railroad bridge from demolition is raising money to repair the span.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports members of the Katy Bridge Coalition hope eventually to add the bridge to the Katy Trail, Missouri's 225-mile hiking and biking trail.

The bridge over the Missouri River at Boonville has not carried trains in decades. Union Pacific began dismantling it to use parts for another bridge, but then-Attorney General Jay Nixon - now Gov. Nixon - led a legal fight that spared it.

The city of Boonville now owns the Katy Bridge. The citizens' group is campaigning to sell the remaining $32,000 in state tax credits available for its redevelopment, and hopes to raise about $6 million over 10 years.