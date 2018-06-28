Group reaching to change the lives of rescued dogs

3 years 1 month 1 week ago Friday, May 22 2015 May 22, 2015 Friday, May 22, 2015 4:40:00 PM CDT May 22, 2015 in News
By: Nadia Alawadi, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - For rescued dogs like Gator, a recently adopted three-year-old pit-bull/boxer and border collie mix, finding a forever home can be a bit of a challenge.

Gator lived his early years isolated outside on a short chain with only a box covered in plastic for shelter.

After he was rescued by the organization Dogs Deserve Better Missouri he spent months in foster care.

When the group rescued Gator he was full of worms, extremely thin, and suffered separation anxiety along with other phobias.

Melody Whitworth, of Dogs Deserve Better Missouri, said these are all common physical and mental traits of dogs that have been neglected in this manner, which makes it increasingly difficult to find them a home.

"They have not lived in a home environment before so they need to learn basic things like potty training, not to counter surf or proper indoor behavior,"she said.

Dogs Deserve Better Missouri wants to ease the transition from outdoor to indoors for rescued dogs.

It is currently fundraising to build a rehabilitation center next spring.

The center would be laid out like a house with bedrooms, a kitchen, and living room area.

It would also have a 24/7 live-in caretaker to help with dogs who have anxiety, along with several trainers to teach the dogs proper indoor etiquette so they can be adopted more quickly.

Jennen Herbst was Gator's foster mom for seven months and a volunteer at Dogs Deserve Better.

She said she believes a stable home, where someone is there always for the dogs during the transition phase, is crucial when they come off the chain.

"Having a rehab facility would allow us to start working with the dogs immediately," Herbst said. "It gives them that comfort and that sense of love while still being able to work on their training."

The rehabilitation center would act as a prototype for other states and cities to follow.

Missouri is one of three chapters of the charity group, which has another branch in Tennessee and headquarters at the transformed Michael Vick house in Virginia.

The organization's purpose is to free dogs that are chained and penned outside so they can live a better life without confinement.

The group educates owners, and offers free services such as vetting or fencing, and re-homing of the dogs.

"Our mission statement is to bring the backyard dog that's chained, penned, isolated and alone into the home as a family pet, " Whitworth said.

Mary Withrow, who recently adopted Gator, said she has seen a big improvement in his separation anxiety and health.

"He knows we are coming back now," she said. "He's wonderful. He's excellent. "

Withrow and her husband, Rich Withrow, said they believe a facility like the rehab center is well worth it.

"There would be a lot of safe dogs, " Mary Withrow said. "A lot of dogs that want that love but never got the chance to have it."

If you wish to donate Dogs Deserve Better Missouri has more information on its website.

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°