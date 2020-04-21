Group releases name it says is officer in Ferguson shooting

FERGUSON (AP) - The hacker group Anonymous has released the name of the person that it says is the officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The Associated Press has not been able to verify the name. Police and prosecutors have declined to name the officer, citing concerns that his life, and the lives of his relatives, could be endangered if his identity is made public.

St. Louis County police and the FBI are investigating the shooting. County prosecutor Bob McCulloch said Wednesday that it could be several weeks before the investigation wraps up and authorities decide whether to charge the officer.

Brown was shot Saturday following a confrontation with the officer. Friends and relatives say he was doing nothing wrong.