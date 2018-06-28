Group Seeks to Fly Confederate Flag at Cemetery

HIGGINSVILLE (AP) - A group that wants to fly the Confederate battle flag over the cemetery at a Missouri historic site has met with three state lawmakers to make its pitch.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Sons of Confederate Veterans says the cemetery at the Confederate Memorial Historic Site in Higginsville is so far off the beaten path that someone would have to intentionally look for it.

The Confederate Memorial Historic site is where the Confederate Soldiers Home of Missouri opened in 1891. It served as a safe-haven for needy and incapacitated soldiers and their famalies after the Civil War. Accoring to Missouri State Parks, the Home closed in 1950 and today, the site serves to commemorate some 40,000 soldiers.

The battle flag was removed in 2003 under an order from then-Gov. Bob Holden, a Democrat whose decision came after Missouri Democrat Dick Gephardt said during a presidential campaign the flag shouldn't be flown anywhere.

Sons of Confederate Veterans state commander Darrell Maples met this weekend with Republican state representatives Glen Kolkmeyer and Warren Love and Democrat John Mayfield about the issue.

(Editors Note: Additional reporting was added to this story by James Packard, KOMU 8 News Digital Producer)