Group stands in solidarity with Native Nations March in D.C.

COLUMBIA - About 10 people showed up for the Protectors of Water and Land protest on Friday afternoon. The protest was in solidarity with the group, Native Nations March on Washington.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, grassroots allies, and Native American tribes gathered in Washington D.C. Friday morning to resist environmental changes on sacred lands.

"There are thousands of natives from all over the nation and probably other countries that are meeting there today to call on Washington to respect the Native American treaties," said Laura Wacker, member of Protectors of Water and Land.

Last January, the Trump administration approved the plan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, but one attendee said the protest is much larger than Standing Rock.

"It's in solidarity with indigenous people, native people from many, many countries," Carolyn Mathews said. "They're all struggling with the worldwide water problem."

Wacker said the pipeline would affect the water quality in Missouri.

"More than half of Missourians get their water from the Missouri River or its aquifers," she said.

Despite the small group, she said the Protectors of Water and Land group has about 700 members.

"There are a lot of people that are behind us and stand with us," she said.

Following the event, Wacker encouraged protesters to close ties with banks that support the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"We're going to continue to stand for the right of Americans to have clean water and clean air and land that's fertile," Wacker said.