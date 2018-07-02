Group Sues Lake of the Ozarks Developers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal lawsuit accuses Lake of the Ozarks-area condominium projects for lacking accessibility for the disabled. The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council announced the suit today. It names builders and developers associated with four condo developments in Camden county -- Cedar Heights, Miramar, Loch Haven and Clearwater. The suit claims the condos are not constructed to meet federal fair housing law requirements or the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to the lawsuit, the EHOC filed 17 fair housing complaints with state and federal agencies involving a variety of other developments in the Ozarks region. In fact, EHOC says of 40 developments it examined, none were in compliance.