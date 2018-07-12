Group taken into custody as thefts from cars increase in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.

Police said they received a call about someone rummaging in a nearby vehicle Tuesday morning. Responding officers found multiple people in the area with items they suspected were stolen.

One of the suspects was determined to be an adult, and was processed for stealing. The others were taken into custody for curfew violations.

Police said there's been a notable increase in thefts from cars in Jefferson City in the last two days. In all cases, there were no reports of forced entry into the vehicles, so police advise people to lock their cars.

Police say the areas around Moreau Drive, Leslie Boulevard, and Major Drive have especially targeted.