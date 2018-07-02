Group to Hold Gala for Foster Children

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association will hold a gala Thursday night to help place Missouri foster children into permanent homes. The second annual "Forget Me Not Gala" will start at 6 p.m. at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. Ticket proceeds will go toward supporting adoptive and foster families in the area.



According to the group, Missouri ranks 48th in the amount of reimbursement money it provides foster families.



CMFCAA has already sold 250 tickets in advance of the event, however some are still available. Tickets cost $35 per person and $60 per couple.



Motivational speaker Michelle Moe will act as the night's keynote speaker. A gallery will also be put on display of children across Missouri who are awaiting adoption.



Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m.

