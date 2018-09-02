Group tries to save former suburban St. Louis convent

BEL-NOR (AP) - A group of neighbors is pressing to persuade the University of Missouri in St. Louis to reconsider plans to tear down a convent.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 45 people from the village of Bel-Nor gathered Sunday at the vacant Incarnate Word Convent in hopes of saving the building with early 20th century architecture.

The university said it plans to convert the property to green space, saying the convent needs $11 million in rehab work.

Bel-Nor resident Dan Riley said those joining him in trying to save the building want the university to use some creativity and "give it a chance to survive another 100 years."

Organizers of Sunday's rally said the university plans a Tuesday open house for companies interested in bidding on the $1 million demolition project.