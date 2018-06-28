Group wants ballot measure seeking $15 an hour minimum wage

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City coalition of civil rights and social justice organizations demanded the city place its initiative petition seeking a $15 an hour minimum wage on the November ballot.

The Kansas City Star reported the group had enough signatures in May for a ballot measure. The petitioners and rival business advocates have held numerous discussions over the summer with the City Council but could never reach a compromise on an acceptable minimum wage.

Coalition spokesman Vernon Howard Jr. saidthe gradual increase to $13 an hour supported by the City Council wasn't enough.

The petitioners and local business leaders are dissatisfied with the City Council's July 16 vote to raise the base wage to $8.50 an hour on Aug. 24 and to $13 an hour by 2020