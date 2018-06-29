Group Wants Overland Mayor Out

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

OVERLAND - A group of residents in the St. Louis suburb of Overland says it wants the mayor removed from office. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the residents' group plans to launch a recall of Mayor Ann Purzner next month. The Citizens of Overland for Good Government wants Purzner removed over failed attempts to fire the police chief and her difficulties running City Council meetings. The group says it's concerned about the economic effects of bad publicity about the mayor. Purzner has been in office since April. Residents became unhappy when she tried to replace police Chief Jim Herron without council approval. In May, a judge ruled Purzner had overstepped her powers. She says she will step down if recalled.