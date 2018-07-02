Group Works To Recall Mayor Slay

KSDK News reports that roughly 75 volunteers went door to door this weekend looking for signatures from registered voters to have Slay recalled. The group is called "Citizens to Recall Francis Slay" and includes two school board members, Donna Jones and William Purtty. The group says its top concern is the recent demotion of former Fire Department Chief Sherman George in a dispute over fire department promotions. George was the city's first African American fire chief.