Group Worries About Medicare

On Monday, Missouri Pro Vote said up to 7 million Americans could soon fall into what they call a 'donut hole trap,' a gap in coverage for annual costs between about $2,000 and $5,100. Pro Vote said this will mean more money out of the pockets of Missouri's most vulnerable.

Ron berry, missouri pro vote: "If we're here to provide a benefit that's supposed to help all of us as taxpayers, this isn't it. I'm not saying that this is a total bad program, but there are some serious fixes that need to be," said Missouri Pro Vote advocate, Ron Berry.

Senator Jim Talent is one of Medicare Part D's supporters. He has yet to return KOMU's phone calls about the meeting.