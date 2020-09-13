Groups ask Nixon to Block Ameren Coal Ash Landfill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Environmental groups fighting a proposed coal ash landfill in Franklin County delivered about 3,500 petitions to the office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon asking him to stop a construction permit for the Ameren Missouri project.

Labadie residents and other project opponents say the landfill near an existing Ameren power plant in a Missouri River flood plain could contaminate the local drinking water supply. Ameren says the landfill will have a protective liner and extensive pollution monitoring equipment. The company says the landfill is needed as on-site coal ash storage ponds become full.

KWMU-FM reports that the petitioners want the governor's office to deny the project's construction permit, which is now under review by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.