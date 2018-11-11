Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana

COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2.

"Is it a great day to be a Missourian or what?" Vietnam War veteran Tom Mundell said.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana, by 31 percentage points

Safe use of marijuana is now a priority for people using medicinal marijuana.

"Mizzou NORML educates students on safe cannabis use and access to make sure that people are doing it the right way," said Aspen Sennewald, the MU chapter leader of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

A topic many people asked the different organizations is about how their gun rights will be affected.

"There needs to be Congress to change the gun law. That is federal law. We can't change that through a state constitutional amendment or statue," Missouri NORML Coordinator Dan Viets said.

A law from 1968 says it will restrict gun ownership to anyone that was addicted to a controlled substance, according to members of NORML and Show-Me Cannabis.

Viets said gun owners have yet to have problems with having a medical marijuana card in other states.

"I don't think anybody's guns in the 31 medicinal marijuana states will be taken away from them, and I don't think they're going to be take away here in Missouri," he said.