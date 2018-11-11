Groups plan Trump counter-rally in Columbia

COLUMBIA – Three groups are co-sponsoring a rally to counter the President Trump’s visit to Columbia Thursday.

Boone County Democrats, Our Revolution Mid-Missouri and CoMo for Progress will hold the "Rally For Sanity" at the Boone County Courthouse.

Lyra Noce, chair for Boone County Democrats, said the other two groups came up with the rally’s name. She said her group does not condone the president’s “divisive rhetoric.”

“We believe that Trump being here is a distraction from our end goal, and that’s getting out the vote, having a blue wave here in Boone County and flipping some Republican districts,” Noce said.

President Trump will hold a rally at Columbia Regional Airport. Noce said there were logistical reasons for having the rally at the courthouse, instead of the airport.

“It’s a private event for the president in a restricted airspace in a hangar that is privately owned. There is no parking there. Being in the center of Columbia, the population center of Boone County, being accessible and that is true to our beliefs and ideals,” she said.

Noce said her goal for the rally is keep the Democratic Party on track.

“Just being together, being in a positive environment, and not listening to the negative aspects that are going to be visiting us this evening,” she said.

The Rally for Sanity will start at 5:30.