Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill.

The bill would ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy. It does not provide any exemptions in the case of rape or incest, just for medical emergencies in which the mother's life is in danger.

The bill aligns Missouri with Alabama and Georgia as having one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

The group Naral Pro-Choice Missouri coordinated the protests. In Jefferson City, a crowd of about 25 people congregated outside the Capitol chanting "leave your theology out of my biology" and other demands for lawmakers.

"This will not stop abortion. This will stop safe access to abortions," protestor Miranda Crause said.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, has previously refuted that claim.

"It's not only going to help women in certain challenges," Schroer said. "It is going to continue to saving lives of the unborn as well."

The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike Parson's desk awaiting his signature. He has pledged to sign it but his office has not indicated when that will happen.

Naral Pro-Choice held similar demonstrations in Columbia and St. Louis.