Groups studying police reform sets more St. Louis meetings

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A civic group studying possible reforms after fatal police shootings in Ferguson and St. Louis is holding three more town hall forums this week.

Better Together takes its name from a renewed effort to merge the city of St. Louis with St. Louis County.

The organization though is now focusing on policing after Michael Brown's death in Ferguson and other fatal police shootings.

The week's first town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Bridgeton Community Center.

The meeting will be followed by a Tuesday night session at the same time at Genesis Catering on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County and a Thursday night meeting at the O'Fallon Park Recreation Complex-YMCA of Greater St. Louis, also at 6 p.m.