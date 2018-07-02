GrOW Organization Wants Harsher Sentences for Child Molesters

COLUMBIA - GrOW, a child advocacy community group against the molestation of children, believes Boone County courts are not doing enough in child molestation cases. The group attended a hearing Tuesday for Jimmie Cuno.

A judge sentenced Jimmie Cuno to a year in jail under a suspended execution. He was to serve two years probation after he was sentenced for molesting a nine-year-old girl. Cuno violated his probation and faced a judge Tuesday.

Dan Peek, Executive Director of GrOW, said he wants to see all molestation cases punished the same way, and that the only way to do it is to put the offenders behind bars.

"We think the best solution to child molestation is separating the molester from society. It's been proven through the few studies that there are that a child molester will molest again given the opportunity," Peek said.

Cuno's next hearing has been moved to September 9.