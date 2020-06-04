Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses

6 hours 36 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News
By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Over the past week, the Columbia community has created lists of local black-owned businesses to support all over social media, and the lists are continuing to grow.

Papadoo's Soul Food & BBQ Owner Josh Williams said he loved seeing the outpouring of support on social media.

“I like it because you get to put back into the black community because it’s kind of like, we don’t have a whole bunch already," Williams said. "I like that we can hold onto it and we can try to make that grow.”

Williams said he continues to see support from the Columbia community, ever since the business opened in July 2017. William's restaurant supports himself and his 5 children.

“Papadoos is our bread and butter, you know, so that’s why I stay hard and I hit it hard," Williams said. “We need that support from the community because without them, we won't be in business. Without this, we will have nothing. It's back to the drawing board," Williams said. 

He said black-owned businesses struggle more in predominantly white towns or cities. He said black-owned businesses need the support right now, especially during this movement.

"I feel like we need this awareness so we can stop the police brutality," Williams said. "I hope everybody opens their eyes to realize all the violence needs to just stop and we can get on with our lives and everybody be happy."

He said he has a message for all local-owned black businesses both in Columbia and nationwide.

“Keep pushing," he said. "You’re going to have some bad times, I have a lot of bad times as well. With being a black business and everything, you’re going to have your ups and downs, but just stay consistent and keep pushing forward."

Williams said his business plans to stay and won't go anywhere anytime soon thanks to the recent community awareness.

To look up minority owned businesses in Columbia, check out this list. Businesses with the MBE certification means it is a minority owned enterprise. 

(EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story had a link to a Google document that has since been removed. In that document, it said the Columbia police chief called in 150 National Guard members. Chief Geoff Jones told KOMU 8 that is not true. He said he has denied the National Guard's assistance as of June 3.) 

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:53:18 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
COLUMBIA - Over the past week, the Columbia community has created lists of local black-owned businesses to support all over... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
MU Women's and Children's Hospital closes children's oncology clinic
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at the MU Women and Children's Hospital will be closing on July 31. Families of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in Continuous News

Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
Newly elected Councilwoman Fowler on next steps amid protests
COLUMBIA -- Pat Fowler was elected to the First Ward City Council seat on Tuesday night. She enters the seat... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd killing; 3 other cops charged
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd killing; 3 other cops charged
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friends store in St. Louis
Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friends store in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retired police captain who died during a night of violent protests was trying to protect... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Bullet pierces MSHP trooper's face shield during St. Louis protests
Bullet pierces MSHP trooper's face shield during St. Louis protests
ST. LOUIS - According to a tweet posted Tuesday night on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Twitter, a bullet pierced... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Second COVID-19 death in Boone County
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Second COVID-19 death in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 7:48:00 AM CDT June 03, 2020 in Top Stories

Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:10:00 AM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Final municipal election results
Final municipal election results
COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:25:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
JEFFERSON CITY (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:18:01 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of two different sodomy charges. The Fulton... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:05:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old woman is sharing her story after she was hit by a car Monday during a protest... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
COLUMBIA - Protests continued along Broadway in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. During the protest, Columbia police officers took a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:51:39 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:45:51 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 7:30:02 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
1am 68°
2am 68°
3am 68°
4am 72°