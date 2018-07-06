Guard Acknowledges 4 Soldiers Looted in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) -- The Missouri National Guard reports four of its soldiers stole electronics from a Wal-Mart store while helping recovery efforts after last year's Joplin tornado.

The Guard released records on the incident to the Joplin Globe on Tuesday after refusing to release them last week, claiming it was exempt from the state's open records law.

The Globe reports that the Guard said three specialists and a sergeant admitted taking electronics such as video games and a camera. The Guard did not release the soldiers' names.

They were part of a team of 16 soldiers assigned to help after the Wal-Mart was destroyed by the tornado, which killed 161 people. An investigating officer recommended the soldiers be demoted but the records do not indicate what punishment they received.