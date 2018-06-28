Guard from Missouri, 6 others accused in Kansas prison smuggling scheme

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A guard at a Kansas lockup for federal detainees is accused with two inmates and four other people in a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine and other contraband into the prison.

U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom announced the charges Monday against 28-year-old guard Anthon Aiono of Platte City, Missouri. He works at the Leavenworth, Kansas, Detention Center, which is run by U.S. government through contractor Corrections Corporation of America. It is separate from the federal prison in Leavenworth.

Authorities allege that the scheme involved smuggling into the lockup methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, alcohol and cigarettes.

Online court records do not show whether the seven defendants have attorneys. Their detention hearings are scheduled for Thursday.

Grissom said the investigation began last year after authorities learned contraband routinely was making its way into the prison.