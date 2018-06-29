Guard Improves Recruiting, Adds Unit

Transportation companies help civilians by transporting goods and people.

First Lt. John Gooch served in a transportation unit for six years.

"Being in a transportation company is, to me, the most amazing thing. Best job in the Army," he said. "Went down to Katrina, transportation was important down there. Was with a transportation unit in Iraq. It was a very rewarding experience."

The Missouri National Guard already has a transportation company, but the new unit will be able to do more.

"It has an off-road capability, and that which is existent right now is an on-road capability, which will give us a greater opportunity to respond to an emergency event," said Maj. Gen. King Sidwell.

"I'm excited about this new unit coming into the state," added Gooch. "It's going to be a benefit."

The National Guard said recent funding and equipment shortages have hurt its ability to respond in emergencies.