Guard Members Home After 14 Months

"I talked to my wife just about every day," said Master Sgt. Troy Porter. "That was one of the good things of where we were located."

His brother, Trent, added, "It was a sigh of relief Sunday night when we found out he was in the States, back in Fort Riley."

Some soldiers said coming home is bittersweet.

"A little bit of me always is going to think about the guys still there, you know, because we left a lot of people over there," said Dustin Thompson. "So it's good to be home but, you know, people just shouldn't forget about everyone else."

Thompson's father said his son is a changed man.