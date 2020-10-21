JEFFERSON CITY — Both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominees in the upcoming election have used a similar election strategy: using state office as proof of electability and discredit the other's.
Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway have been in this cycle for months.
Parson touts his record as governor to prove he's best for the job, pointing to achievements like increased COVID-19 testing, less unemployment, and improved infrastructure.
"We've been doing that from day one," Parson said at the 2020 Gubernatorial Debate. "I mean, infrastructure workforce development is the hugest thing you can do in the state."
Likewise, Galloway has cited her accomplishments as state auditor to prove she is the right choice to voters.
"I am proud of the service that I've had as State Auditor, identifying $350 million in waste and abuses, which have led to 60 criminal counts to corrupt public officials in this state," Galloway said. "The same urgency that I have taken in fighting for taxpayers as State Auditor, I'm taking it into this race for Governor."
However, both state office holders have tried to discredit the other's ability at their current job — trying to prove the other as inadequate for the governor's office.
At the debate, Governor Parson discredited Galloway's audit regarding police following safety procedures and not working too much overtime.
"Whether it's writing op-eds on abortion, whether it's criticizing our police officers for working overtime... I just don't believe what she just said about how that audit took place," he said.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has also been critical of Galloway this past year.
Galloway released a full audit into Hawley's time as Attorney General, looking for potential use of state resources for political purposes. The full report came out in August, after the auditor's office released a partial report in February 2020.
Hawley filed a complaint against Galloway's ethical proceedings of the audit, calling Galloway's office "case study in corruption" on Twitter. His complaint spurred the Missouri Board of Accountancy to look into his allegations against Galloway.
Galloway has also discredited Governor Parson, mainly for state's response to COVID-19.
“Governor Parson had his chance to lead," she said. "He has failed. And now it is time for a change.”
Missouri is still in the red zone category for cases, determined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force report released on Oct. 11.
Galloway's campaign criticized Parson's special session addressing violent crime. The campaign called it "nothing more than a cynical political stunt".
“This year, on the eve of an election, he called a special session on law and order," Galloway said. "And even his own party rejected the majority of his proposals.”
Both candidates have used their respective offices to their personal benefit, and to the discredit of their opponent.