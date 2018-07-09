Guidelines For Student Leaders

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri system is adopting a code of conduct to limit favoritism when linking banks with student borrowers. At least 11 other public and private colleges in the state have adopted similar codes of conduct.The idea of the code is to protect students from kickbacks that lenders pay to colleges in exchange for steering students their way. The Missouri executive order bans employees from accepting gifts of more than "nominal value" from lending institutions. Meals, travel, hotel stays and training costs are specifically mentioned in the new rules. University employees will not be allowed to serve on lender's advisory boards except as volunteers. The code takes effect July 1st, 2008.