Guilty plea in death of man waiting with disabled vehicle

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) -- A Kansas City man who was under the influence of several prescription drugs and driving nearly 80 mph when he hit another man's car has plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Anthony Battaglia, 30, also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a controlled substance. Zahnd says he will recommend a 10-year prison sentence for Battaglia.

Investigators said Battaglia's vehicle went off Missouri 152 in Parkville Feb. 10 and hit a car belonging to Donald Rippy, who was waiting alongside the highway with his grandson because his vehicle had overheated.

The grandson was treated for minor injuries.

An analysis of Battaglia's blood showed it contained several prescription drugs.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 11.