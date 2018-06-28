Guilty plea in killing at Reynolds County vacation home

By: The Associated Press

CENTERVILLE (AP) - A 25-year-old eastern Missouri man faces sentencing in January after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a man at the victim's vacation home.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reported Tyson Fortner pleaded guilty Wednesday. A second suspect, 25-year-old Zachary Clampitt of Park Hills, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder, burglary and other charges.

Thomas Espy was sleeping on a couch in his Reynolds County vacation home in April 2012. A bullet fired from outside killed him.

It was more than a year-and-a-half later before the suspects were arrested. Fortner told police the men were stealing items when Clampitt shot into the house.

Clampitt is already in prison, serving a seven-year sentence for assault on law enforcement and property damage.