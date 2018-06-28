Guilty Verdict in Jefferson City Murder Trial

Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tackett said the killings were a case of a drug deal gone bad.

"The people have been looking for a reason why we've had an increase in murders," he said. "And the one common denominator is they're from out of town and they're drug-related, with the exeception of one of the murders."

Samuel's three previous felony convictions mean he could receive the death penalty. Authorities are still looking for two other suspects in the murders.