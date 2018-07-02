Guily Plea in Fire Chief Death

Source: stltoday.com, the web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

stltoday.com, the web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that 45-year-old Claudex Simmons Jr. was midway through his trial when he entered the guilty plea today. Simmons could get up to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for September 22nd. Simmons was fleeing after shoplifting pain medication and other items at a Walgreen's Drug Store in south St. Louis County on March 10,2005. His PT Cruiser struck a Ford Crown Victoria driven by Affton fire chief Gerald Buehne, who was on his way to work. Buehne spent more than 42 years with the Affton Fire District.