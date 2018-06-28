Gun Accident Leaves One Dead

Authorities say a mid-Missouri lawyer is dead after a shotgun he was unloading from his truck discharged accidentally. Moniteau County deputies say 54-year-old David Gene Edwards was found dead yesterday in the driveway of his home. They say that while Edwards was removing the shotgun from under the back seat, another object engaged the trigger and the gun fired. He was hit in the chest.