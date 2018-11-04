Gun Bill Passes State House

Republican Representative Stanley Cox from Sedalia sponsored the Business Premises Safety Act. It passed the house by a vote of 113 to 40.



Target Masters Employee Cory Meyer has a concealed carry permit. He said he thinks the measure is a safe one.



"If you're aware of your surroundings you should be fine," Meyer said. "But it's just kind of another step to add protection to yourself and make you comfortable."



Missouri businesses already have the power to decide whether customers can conceal and carry guns in their parking lots. If this new bill passes the Missouri Senate, it will prohibit any business from stopping the practice. If injury or damage were to occur at a business while the bill is in effect, owners would not be responsible for the results.



Flat Branch Pub & Brewing manager Michael Weston said he respects the Second Amendment, but is cautious about the bill.



"As a manager of a restaurant and a closing one at that, I don't particularly think that beer and guns mix all that well," Weston said.



The NRA supports the bill. NRA Field Representative Gregg Pearre said he expects the bill will pass the Senate.





