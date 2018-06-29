Gun discharges in student's backpack

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Officials in Springfield say no one was injured when a gun in a student's backpack accidentally discharged in a high school cafeteria.

KOLR-TV reports the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday at Central High School. School district spokeswoman Theresa Bledsoe said no threats were made with the gun.

Students said the gun went off when the backpack was dropped. School officials don't know where the bullet struck, but they assume it hit a wall.

Associate Superintendent Justin Herrell said police took more than one person into custody.