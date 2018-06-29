Gun rights activist challenging zoo's no-weapons policy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Zoo has won the fight for now in blocking a gun-rights activist from carrying a weapon inside the facility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Ohio resident Jeffry Smith until a court can take up the dispute next week. The zoo requested the order after Smith announced plans to bring a gun to test its no-weapons policy.

Missouri residents passed an amendment last year for the state constitution, guaranteeing an 'unalienable' right to bear arms in the state. Certain exemptions apply for venues including amusement parks and riverboat casinos.

Smith argues that those exemptions don't apply to the zoo and that the amendment requires it to allow visitors to carry guns into the site.