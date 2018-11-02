Gun-rights activist questions St. Louis Zoo's firearms ban

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A gun-rights advocate said he and others may show up next week at the St. Louis Zoo with firearms or empty holsters to challenge the site's ban of weapons.

56-year-old Jeffry Smith of Cincinnati told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch while Missouri law bars guns in gated areas of amusement parks, he questions whether the zoo fits that description as a public, taxpayer-supported place.

A spokeswoman for the zoo, Susan Gallagher, said that site's prohibition of all weapons within its gates relies on numerous state statutes.

Smith last October led a St. Louis march to press their right to carry guns openly in public.